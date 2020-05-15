CHICAGO (CBS) — If your child would receive free or reduced-price lunches while school is in session, you are entitled to additional government support during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020 gives residents of Illinois access to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which provides food assistance to low-income Illinoisans. Now, all residents whose children would normally receive free or reduced-priced lunches if school were in session can receive the full cost of their children’s meals for the number of school days in each month.
People who already receive SNAP benefits will automatically get their additional money. Those who don’t normally receive SNAP benefits can apply at ABE.illinois.gov.
There is no restriction based on citizenship, according to a State of Illinois document, so you do not have to be an American citizen to apply.