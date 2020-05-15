CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Secretary of State’s office next week will open seven drive-through sites where motorists can renew their license plate stickers.

On Tuesday, seven driver services facilities will begin offering drive-through services for vehicle registration sticker renewals only, according to Secretary of State Jesse White’s office.

The sites include:

Chicago North, at 5401 N. Elston Ave.;

Chicago West, at 5301 W. Lexington St.;

Chicago South, at 9901 S. King Dr.;

Rockford-Central, at 3720 E. State St.;

Macomb, at 466 Deer Rd.;

Springfield-Dirksen, at 2701 S. Dirksen Parkway;

and Tilton, at #5 Southgate Dr.

The sites in Chicago will be open 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays and Saturdays, and 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. The facility in Springfield will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays. The other sites will be open Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Wednesdays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

White’s office said those sites were chosen because the buildings are configured for drive-through transactions. All employees will be required to wear face coverings, and customers also are encouraged to wear masks.

“This is the first step in a comprehensive reopening plan that will be announced shortly and will include the proper protections for customers and employees, such as PPE and social distancing,” White’s office said in a news release on Friday.

Motorists also can renew their vehicle registration stickers online at http://www.cyberdriveillinois.com. Drivers can only renew their vehicle registration online if the information on their current registration is correct and up-to-date. They also need to provide the name of their insurance company, along with the policy number and expiration date for their vehicle.

Drivers also cannot renew their registration online if they need a sticker mailed to an out-of-state address, if they want to change license plate types, of if they want to change the spacing on their plates. To renew online, drivers need their registration ID number and PIN, located on their registration card. They can also call the Public Inquiry Division at 800-252-8980 (toll free in Illinois) or 217-785-3000 (outside Illinois) to obtain their ID and PIN.

White’s office said more than 600,000 people have renewed their stickers online since driver facilities closed in mid-March, an increase of approximately 65 percent.

Many motorists also can renew their driver’s license online through the state’s Safe Driver Renewal program, as well as obtain duplicate driver’s licenses and ID cards.

In April, the Secretary of State’s office announced all expiration dates for driver’s licenses, ID cards, and vehicle registrations would be extended at least 90 days after driver services sites reopen.