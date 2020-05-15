CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities are searching for a teen who may have fallen into the DuPage River while walking her dog.
At 10 p.m. Friday night there was an active search with helicopters and divers searching the river for the missing woman. The teen, who is about 18 or 19, was walking her dogs along the DuPage bike path, which was partially submerged with water following Thursday night’s heavy rains.
It’s unclear why or how the young lady ended up in the water.
One of her dogs was rescued, but the second dog and the young woman are nowhere to be found.