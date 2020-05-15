CHICAGO (CBS) — Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlet Mall is reopening, according to a news release from the mall.
It’s the large mall just across the Wisconsin border that so many shoppers from the Chicago area visit.
The release states that the company has a “COVID-19 exposure control policy” tenants are expected to follow. New safety protocols include enhanced sanitization and disinfecting in high traffic areas, making masks hand sanitizing stations available, employee health screenings, and temperature testing at entrances or property offices.
“We also recognize that individuals and families in our community are suffering significant hardship as a result of both COVID-19 and the economic shutdown, and we believe that reopening our property will not only help people get back to work during these challenging times, but also enable us to use our property to further support charitable initiatives,” said General Manager Tera Greenland.
CBS 2’s Marissa Parra went there to see what shopping in the COVID-19 era would look like. Security made her leave almost immediately, so she did not get a complete picture.
Although the mall advertises it is open, only a handful of stores are actually allowing customers inside while some continue curbside pickup. Many more remain closed.
Mall officials would not confirm, but 12 stores were listed on the website as having open doors Friday.