Former Sonics Head Coach George Karl Responds To Michael Jordan Revelation That He Used Him As Motivation During 1996 FinalsIn episode eight of "The Last Dance," longtime NBA Coach George Karl was singled out by Michael Jordan for ignoring him at a Chicago restaurant prior to the 1996 Bulls vs. Sonics NBA Finals.

Pritzker Apologizes For Saying MLB Players Shouldn't Bargain“I want to apologize for leaving the impression that baseball players shouldn’t have the right to bargain, to protect their health and safety. I absolutely support that right, and I should have made that more clear.”

Becky Lynch Gives Up Title, Sami Zayn Stripped Of Title In WWE's Wild WeekTwo WWE title changes happened a day apart and without a match in a busy week that also saw the revival of the In Your House pay-per-view.

Olympic Hockey Gold Medalist Kendall Coyne Schofield, Super Bowl Champion Michael Schofield Work Out Together At Home, Help OthersOlympic hockey gold medalist Kendall Coyne Schofield and Super Bowl champion Michael Schofield are leading busy lives as professional athletes.

Urlacher Hits The Links In Arizona, Thinks About The NFL 'This Is Uncharted Territory For Everyone'"You know, this is uncharted territory for everyone. You gotta be careful of doing a good job of listening to everyone. They will get those games out there some way."

Kids Get To Score At Virtual Football Camp With Bears' Rashaad CowardCoward's camp for second graders through high school. Coward is excited to give kids some excitement about football even if it is for a short time.