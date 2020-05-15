CHICAGO (CBS) — Biden-Duckworth could be the ticket for Democrats in this November’s presidential race. Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth is being floated as Joe Biden’s potential running mate.
Duckworth’s colleague Sen. Dick Durbin says he expects the Iraq War veteran will be interviewed by Biden’s camp soon.
“If you’ve got Tammy Duckworth by your side, it’s a winning combination,” he said. “hat a story. Courage, comeback from a massive injury in service to our country. Whoever is standing next to Tammy Duckworth will look good.”
Duckworth has been an avid supporter of Biden’s campaign, but she has not officially commented on speculation about her joining the ticket.