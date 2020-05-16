CHICAGO (CBS) — Nine people were hospitalized Saturday after a three-vehicle crash on the Eisenhower Expressway.
Illinois State Police said the crash happened at 3:48 p.m. on the eastbound Eisenhower west of Paulina Street.
A 2007 blue Mercury Grand Marquis, a 2015 blue Kia Optima, and a 2020 red Chevrolet Silverado were involved.
All three vehicles were headed east on the Eisenhower in the center lane, when for unknown reasons, the Grand Marquis lost control and hit the Kia Optima, which in turn rear-ended the Silverado.
The driver of the Mercury Grand Marquis – a 34-year-old Chicago man – and the driver of the Kia Optima – a 36-year-old Chicago woman – were both taken to local hospitals with serious and minor injuries, respectively.
A 4-year-old girl, a 14-year-old girl, and a 13-year-old boy in the Grand Marquis; a 71-year-old woman, a 1-year-old boy, and an 8-year-old boy in the Kia Optima; and a 22-year-old woman in the Silverado were also all hospitalized with minor injuries, state police said.
State police did not list any injuries for the 27-year-old Bensenville man driving the Silverado, another 14-year-old girl in the Grand Marquis, an 11-year-old boy in the Kia Optima, or a 25-year-old woman and a 1-year-old girl in the Silverado.
All lanes were closed at the scene from 3:52 p.m. to 4:27 p.m.