CHICAGO (CBS) — There is an increasing threat of flooding Saturday night through Monday morning as another round of rain and storms adds to what has fallen over the last few days.
Anywhere 2 to 5 inches of rain fell earlier this week. We may see another 2 to 4 inches through Monday morning.
There is a Flash Flood Watch for nearly all counties in our viewing area (except La Salle) from 3 a.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday.
On Saturday night, rain returns and may be heavy at times, especially by daybreak.
On Sunday, look for heavy rain in the morning and scattered showers during midday. Storms are possible during the afternoon.
The heavy rain threat shifts to Northwest Indiana Sunday night through Monday morning, where additional heavy rain may lead to more flooding.
Rain may be heavy to start Monday in Northwest Indiana. Expect flooding to be ongoing.
After Monday, conditions look to dry out for most of the week.
However, river flooding will remain a concern for several days, if not a week or more.