WINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) — The search continues for an 18-year-old woman who was swept away in the DuPage River Friday night. A witness who was on his bicycle when it happened said he did everything he could to try to save the woman, but he lost sight of her.
RELATED: Teen Walking Her Dog May Have Fallen Into DuPage River
Emergency crews are back out at Winfield Mounds Forest Preserve to continue the search after it was called off at 11 p.m. An officer said they have a drone in the air and volunteers walking the preserve.
Authorities got the call Friday night around 6.
The woman was swept away by the West Branch of the Dupage River in the Winfield Mounds Forest Preserve.
Search was called off around 11 p.m. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/eRU4zMtDjX
— Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) May 16, 2020
Emergency crews from more than a dozen communities helped with the search, using boats, drones, divers, helicopters, and thermal imaging, but they still couldn’t find the missing woman. Authorities say the woman with autism was walking her two dogs when she crossed a flooded pedestrian bridge and was swept by the current of the west branch of the DuPage River around 6 p.m.
Crews were able to rescue one of the two dogs she was walking.