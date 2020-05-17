Sports Broadcasting Pioneer Phyllis George Dies At 70Phyllis George, a pioneer in sports broadcasting, died this week due to complications from a blood disorder.

Former Bears President Michael McCaskey Dies At 76Former Chicago Bears President Michael B. McCaskey has died after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Minor League Players Unsure of Future Due To Coronavirus PandemicPlayers across all levels of the minors are hoping they have baseball this summer

White Sox Slugger Eloy Jimenez Donates Uniforms And Money To Shop Making MasksEloy Jimenez heard about their efforts and donated $1,000 to each employee and also gave them Sox uniforms to use as material for the masks.

Former Sonics Head Coach George Karl Responds To Michael Jordan Revelation That He Used Him As Motivation During 1996 FinalsIn episode eight of "The Last Dance," longtime NBA Coach George Karl was singled out by Michael Jordan for ignoring him at a Chicago restaurant prior to the 1996 Bulls vs. Sonics NBA Finals.

Pritzker Apologizes For Saying MLB Players Shouldn't Bargain“I want to apologize for leaving the impression that baseball players shouldn’t have the right to bargain, to protect their health and safety. I absolutely support that right, and I should have made that more clear.”