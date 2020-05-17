CHICAGO (CBS) — Charges are pending against a driver accused in the hit-and-run of a woman outside an East Lakeview restaurant. Police say the man turned himself in late Saturday night.
Angenita Tanner, the owner of Ms. T’s Southern Fried Chicken, says a Grubhub driver came to her restaurant around 6:15 p.m. Friday to pick up an order. When she asked him to wait outside because of social distancing, she says the driver started a fight with her daughter.
RELATED: Search On For Grubhub Driver Accused Of Running Over East Lakeview Restaurant Owner’s Daughter, Leaving Her Fighting For Her Life
Tanner captured it on video. Her daughter, Bijan Choya Early, 24, can be seen waiting for police to arrive. The man suddenly drives off in a Toyota Prius, hitting Early in the process.
She was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center with injuries to her head and arm and had surgery.
CBS 2 reached out to Grubhub for comment. They released the following statement:
“We are shocked and appalled by these reports, and our hearts go out to the person injured and her family. We have revoked this driver’s access to our platform and terminated his contract with us. We are fully cooperating with the Chicago Police Department and have reached out to provide them with information about this driver.”
Grubhub adds the driver cleared all background checks, and he had no prior reports of misconduct.