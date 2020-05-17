CHICAGO (CBS) — The eastbound lanes of I-290 east of St. Charles Road in Berkeley remained closed Sunday afternoon, hours after a fiery crash involving three semi trucks, according to Illinois State Police.
Shortly after 11 a.m., the driver of a red International semi-tractor trailer headed east in the center right lane of I-190 lost control just east of St. Charles Road, and rear-ended a white 2019 Freightliner semi-tractor trailer in front of him, police said. The collision pushed the Freightliner into another semi tractor-trailer, an orange 2019 Freightliner.
The first two trucks became engulfed in flames due to the crash, prompting police to shut down all eastbound lanes of the expressway.
The left westbound lane of the expressway also was closed at the I-294 interchange shortly before 11:30 a.m., but reopened around 1:15 p.m.
Illinois State Police said the eastbound lanes remained closed as of 2:20 p.m.
The driver of the first truck was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. No other injuries were reported.
Police said the eastbound lanes of I-290 likely would remain closed at for several more hours as the crash remains under investigation.
This is a developing story.