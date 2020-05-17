CHICAGO (CBS) — An additional 511 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the Indiana State Department of Health announced Sunday. That brings the total number of known cases to 27,778. Another 11 residents have been confirmed to have died from the virus, bringing the total to 1,607.
Another 144 “probable deaths” were reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients with no positive test results, leading to a correction in Saturday’s numbers.
The latest #COVID19 case information for #Indiana is now available on the ISDH website.
— Indiana State Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) May 17, 2020
So far 177,243 tests have been reported to ISDH, an increase from 171,358 on Saturday.
Marion County reported the most new COVID-19 cases with 154. Lake County reported an additional 32 cases.
Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady, with more than 38% of ICU beds and more than 80% of ventilators available Sunday, according to ISDH.