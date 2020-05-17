



Stay-at-home orders are not stopping some Chicago churches from holding services , and that’s not sitting well with neighbors who are following the rules. That’s why neighbors held a protest outside Metro Praise International Church in Chicago’s Belmont Cragin neighborhood Sunday morning.

They say they have had enough and believe the church is breaking the law and putting everyone at risk, especially in a neighborhood where there is a higher than average positivity rate for COVID-19.

Protestors plan to drive around the block and honk as 9 a.m. service at Metro Praise International Church gets underway. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/rwdagjZqoY — Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) May 17, 2020

For the second weekend in a row, the church held services. Three 45-minute services are scheduled for Sunday morning at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. The church is anticipating a large crowd.

Church leaders told followers on Facebook they have seating for 60 to 80 people with social distancing. Everyone is required to wear a face mask. They have been told not to congregate, and there will be no physical interaction. The church also reminded people to stay home if they are over 65, have preexisting conditions or have or may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Officers on bike set up at this gas station across from the church ahead of 9 a.m. service. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/SE4D9etF1B — Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) May 17, 2020

The church is making it very clear that you are coming at your own risk.

Another church is also planning services, but people attending the Philadelphia Romanian Church in Ravenswood may have a hard time finding parking. No parking signs went up on nine blocks surrounding the church.

Ald. Matt Martin of the 47th Ward says the mayor ordered those signs put up in response to the church violating the stay-at-home order.

In a statement the pastor of the church said in part, “It is completely ridiculous. The mayor is inciting hate against the church, which is very sad.”

He goes on to say “their effort to intimidate us will make us stronger.”

Meanwhile, CBS 2 has reached out several times this week to the pastor of Metro Praise International a comment but was told he won’t be doing any more interviews.