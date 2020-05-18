



1511 N. Cleveland Ave. | Photos: Zumper

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Chicago?

We’ve rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Chicago if you don’t want to spend more than $3,300/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

5326 S. Greenwood Ave. (Hyde Park)

Here’s a 1,122-square-foot four-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 5326 S. Greenwood Ave. that’s going for $3,225/month.

You can expect to find hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the unit. The building has on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is a “biker’s paradise” and has good transit options.

South Clark Street and West Roosevelt Road

Next, check out this 1,241-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that’s located at South Clark Street and West Roosevelt Road. It’s listed for $3,231/month.

Building amenities include garage parking. The unit also comes with a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, this location is quite walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.

1255 S. Michigan Ave.

Located at 1255 S. Michigan Ave., here’s a 1,460-square-foot two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment that’s listed for $3,235/month.

In the unit, you’ll see hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building has a swimming pool and garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $500 dog fee.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, this location is a “walker’s paradise,” is a “biker’s paradise” and boasts excellent transit options.

727 W. Madison St. (West Town)

Listed at $3,245/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 727 W. Madison St.

The building features a swimming pool, a resident lounge and a gym. In the apartment, you can anticipate stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn’t allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, this location is a “walker’s paradise,” is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

1511 N. Cleveland Ave. (Old Town)

Finally, there’s this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo situated at 1511 N. Cleveland Ave. It’s listed for $3,249/month for its 1,500 square feet.

You can expect to see a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the condo. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There’s no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.