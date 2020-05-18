CHICAGO (CBS) — The weekend’s wet weather will continue for at least two more days before things begin to dry out a little.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, a core of upper level low is rotating over central Illinois now. Enough instability is present for a few cold air funnels until 6:00 p.m.
The focus is mainly south of I-80. Watching for a brief tornado chance mainly far southwest, south of a LaSalle to the Pontiac line.
The cold air funnels rarely touch down. We encourage people to get indoors and contact local law enforcement.
Otherwise scattered showers and lakeside fog into tonight.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers, patchy fog. Low 54.
TUESDAY: Showers in the morning. Breezy. High of 65.
WEDNESDAY: Dry and partly cloudy. High of 67.