POWER OUTAGEComEd, CBS 2 Are Working To Restore Willis Tower Outage Affecting Our Signal; Stream Our News On CBSN Chicago
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) —   The weekend’s wet weather will continue for at least two more days before things begin to dry out a little.

(Credit: CBS)

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, a core of upper level low is rotating over central Illinois now. Enough instability is present for a few cold air funnels until 6:00 p.m.

The focus is mainly south of I-80. Watching for a brief tornado chance mainly far southwest, south of a LaSalle to the Pontiac line.

The cold air funnels rarely touch down. We encourage people to get indoors and contact local law enforcement.

(Credit: CBS)

Otherwise scattered showers and lakeside fog into tonight.

(Credit: CBS)

TONIGHT:  Scattered showers, patchy fog. Low 54.

TUESDAY: Showers in the morning. Breezy. High of 65.

WEDNESDAY: Dry and partly cloudy. High of 67.