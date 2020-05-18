CHICAGO (CBS)– Flooding concerns will continue into Monday morning.
River and lakeshore flooding pose an issue to roadways after heavy rain and storms Sunday night. Water levels are higher by about a foot and areas near the lakefront and river could be impacted.
Monday at a glance pic.twitter.com/6nCq6xF62c
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) May 18, 2020
Scattered showers will remain in the forecast Monday as temperatures remain in the low 60s into Tuesday.
Highs today depend on where you live pic.twitter.com/3C1brFW1qi
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) May 18, 2020
Conditions will clear up by Wednesday leaving the rest of the week with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.