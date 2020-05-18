POWER OUTAGEComEd, CBS 2 Are Working To Restore Willis Tower Outage Affecting Our Signal; Stream Our News On CBSN Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS)– Flooding concerns will continue into Monday morning.

River and lakeshore flooding pose an issue to roadways after heavy rain and storms Sunday night. Water levels are higher by about a foot and areas near the lakefront and river could be impacted.

Scattered showers will remain in the forecast Monday as temperatures remain in the low 60s into Tuesday.

Conditions will clear up by Wednesday leaving the rest of the week with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

 