CHICAGO (CBS) — An 86-year old dialysis patient signed up for a cruise, a trip of a lifetime, months before lock downs and travel restrictions were listed.
But now her family is on the hook for $14,000. CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar has the story.
Yvonne Garrett and her daughter were set to go on a Celebrity Cruise in July. It would be two weeks through Europe. They booked the trip through Dialyses at Sea, a company providing dialysis treatment aboard so patients like Garrett can still travel.
Garrett ins’t going on the trip anymore because of her health and her risk of contracting COVID-19. But Celebrity hasn’t cancelled the trip, at least not yet.
Dialysis at Sea isn’t offering any refunds and neither is the cruise line.
“This was very special,” said her daughter Dianne Langston. “This is something in a million years I never would have imagined my mom and I would be taking. We aren’t backing out of this trip because we don’t want to go.”
The president of the company said if the family can provide a doctor’s note proving that Garrett is unfit to travel, they will begin the refund process.