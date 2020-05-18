LYONS (CBS) — As streets became rivers, after Sunday’s deluge, Brookfield and Lyons fire department crews traded vehicles for boats.

Flood rescues were still under way Monday for residents like Matt Stanton. In fact, river levels were still rising.

“It started encroaching in on our residence about 8 p.m. last night,” Stanton said.

Rising waters meant his wife and kids left their Lyons home Sunday, but this morning, with no relief and a house full of dogs, it was time to leave.

“It’s probably about 12 inches inside my house, and I don’t know what our plan is,” Stanton said.

He’s one of about 45 people saved by first responders. Rescue efforts hit a rush last night on Circle Drive, right along Salt Creek near where it meets the Des Plaines River.

“With the amount of rain we had last week and the additional rain we had yesterday, it’s just made things very difficult,” said Lyons fire chief Gordon Nord.

First responders also balanced rescue efforts with health and safety during the COVD-19 pandemic.

“We still have to do our diligence to make sure no one’s sick that we’re picking up.”

Coronavirus concerns were also on the minds of families.

“I have a one year old and a three year old. They haven’t left the house since February,” said John Castellon, who decided to stay and watch the house. His kids are safe with other family, and the decision to let them leave amid a pandemic wasn’t easy.

“We haven’t brought them outside just to make sure nothing happens to them,” Castellon said. “So this just brings a little bit more stress into it.”