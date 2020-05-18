CHICAGO (CBS)–Thousands of employees will return to work at Ford plans across the country on Monday. The automaker is eager to pick production back up, but not without new safety precautions.
Workers are arriving at the assembly plant in South Deering and there’s been mixed reactions. CBS 2’s Eric Cox talked with a few workers as they walked into the facility. Cox said some are excited to be back after two months and other are reluctant to return.
The South Deering assembly plant designs the Ford Explorer police SUVs. The plant usually has three shifts a day, but with this restart, only two will be returning.
The same goes for the Ford facility in Chicago Heights.
Ford’s already reopened facilities and China, and a restart is also well underway in Europe with COVID-19 still a major concern. The American automaker says the restart in the states will not be happening without doing safety rules.
Some of those new protocols include face masks, thermal scanning for high temperatures and daily employee surveys that screen for symptoms.