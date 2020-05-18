LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — As more businesses began to reopen in Lake County on Monday, officials there report 2,866 cases of COVID-19 and 140 deaths. The number of fatalities remained unchanged since Friday.
Restaurants, bars that serve food, and hair salons are reopening, a week later than most of the state of Indiana because of the high outbreak of cases. Lake County ranks second statewide in total COVID-19 cases and deaths. The Indianapolis area has been the epicenter of the outbreak since March–with 8,406 cases and 480 deaths.
Other areas of Northwest Indiana have not been hit as hard at Lake, but those areas have smaller populations. In Porter County, there have been 405 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths. In LaPorte the numbers are 360/16.
Across the state, women have been more likely to get sick from the novel coronavirus, 60 percent to 40 percent. The fatalities are split 50/50. So far, Indiana has reported 28,222 cases of COVID-19 and 1,621 deaths.
The hospital system appears to have plenty of ICU beds (40%) and ventilators (80%) available in the event of a surge in cases as the state relaxes its stay at home restrictions. Non essential businesses are reopening, but employers are enouraged to have their employees continue to work remotely. Restaurants are allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity. Hair salons can reopen by appointment.