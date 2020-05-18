CHICAGO (CBS) — Lake County was one of three counties where reopening to Indiana’s Stage Two was pushed back because of the number of COVID-19 cases.

But here’s what you’ll find at restaurants now they’ve made it this far: socially distanced tables, waitstaff with masks and a better idea of the new normal.

CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole has more.

The buzz in Crown Point is that Alex’s Barbershop is open for business. But good luck getting an appointment.

“I am booked all the way to next week,” said Alex Marchuk of Alex’s Barbershop.

“Oh, that’s a great problem to have,” he said.

Still, beyond the masks, there are signs everywhere that it’s not business as usual. Customers must now reserve their time in the chair, and wait their turn outside the shop.

“I was a walk-in only shop. I never took appointments. So I had to scramble to find a system top take appointments,” he said.

The lone barber here, Alex Marchuk invested in an electronic reservation system.

“There’s been a couple hiccups where I double booked, but it’s just growing pains,” Marchuk said.

Just next door, the bar itself is blocked off to customers, but some of the patrons have returned to Martony’s.

“We were afraid that they would be afraid to come out,” said Kim Santacaterina of Martony’s. It couldn’t support a take out operation. Owners Kim and Tony Santacaterina spent months agonizing over how to cope.

“It’s the unknown,” said Tony Santacaterina.

At Indiana’s Stage Two, they can operate at 50% capacity. Martony’s is limiting seating to groups of six or less, at tables six feet apart.

“I feel positive. I don’t know if I feel positive for the economy in a year or so, but for now it’s good to be back to work,” Marchuk said.

Stage Two in Indiana means restaurants, hair salons and retail can reopen. Workers are required to wear masks.