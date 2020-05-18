CHICAGO (CBS) — Ravenswood residents said a church in their neighborhood keeps breaking the rules, but they’re the ones getting punished.

Over the weekend, they found “no parking signs” everywhere. CBS 2’s Tara Molina took their concerns right to the city.

In an effort to discourage the services that a church continues to host during the stay at home order, the city of Chicago posted no parking signs all over this neighborhood.

It’s a move people who live there said really just affected them.

Christopher Swanson has called the quiet Ravenswood neighborhood home for more than two decades and said its safety is important to him.

But the church across the street, Philadelphia Romanian, is making that difficult.

“This is about a virus and this is about all of us not getting it,” Swanson said.

By continuing to hold services on Sundays, despite the stay at home order.

“It brings 100 people into this neighborhood,” he said.

Swanson’s neighbors shared those concerns.

“They’re bringing in people during a stay at home order,” said Sandy Gordon.

CBS 2 heard from a number of residents on Monday about the city’s response to the church this past weekend. CBS 2 was told “no parking” signs were posted everywhere.

“It’s what everyone is mad about. The parking,” Swanson said.

Some residents said Chicago police started knocking on their doors before 7:00, telling them to move.

“Everybody had to find a new parking spot for about two blocks around,” Swanson said. He and his neighbors wanted to know why the city can’t take a different course of action that doesn’t affect them.

“My complaint with the city would be they should be fined or something,” Swanson said.

CBS 2 took their concerns to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who then directed concerns to Chicago police. CPD said they are in close communication with residents and will continue to make sure they’re aware of parking enforcement.

The alderman for the area, Ald. Matt Martin (47th) sent this letter to residents:

Dear neighbors,

Thank you to everyone for your cooperation Sunday morning during the parking enforcement ordered by Mayor Lightfoot’s office in​ response to knowledge that the Philadelphia Romanian Church was holding a service​ in violation ​of Governor Pritzker’s and Mayor Lightfoot’s stay-at-home directives.

I visited the area where no-parking signs were posted and spoke to police to ensure they were working to contact residents to make them aware of the restrictions. As of 10:00 a.m. Sunday, police reported that no neighbors were ticketed or towed.

If you did experience this, please contact our office so we can discuss next steps. We will remain in communication with the mayor’s office to discuss alternative solutions that minimize the disruption to residents. For questions or concerns, please contact us at 773-868-4747 or info@aldermanmartin.com​