



Photos: Petfinder

Start your day off right with some pictures of cuddle-hungry puppies! There are dozens of puppies up for adoption right here in Chicago.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups” to bring you this roundup of puppies near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Kip Moore, border collie and cattle dog mix

Kip Moore is a darling male border collie and cattle dog puppy being kept at LEAD Rescue, NFP.

Kip Moore gets along well with other dogs. He has mastered his house-training etiquette. Kip Moore has been vaccinated.

Notes from Kip Moore’s caretakers:

This dude is a youngin’ with trainable energy and affection to date.

Read more about Kip Moore on Petfinder.

Cora, pit bull terrier mix

Cora is a darling female pit bull terrier puppy in the care of One Tail at a Time.

Cora is friendly as can be — she gets along well with other dogs. She has had all her shots.

Cora’s current caretakers say:

She would love to find a home with a steady routine and willing owner to keep working on training!

Read more about how to adopt Cora on Petfinder.

Blueberry, boxer mix

Blueberry is a lovable female boxer puppy being kept at ALIVE Rescue.

Blueberry is a social butterfly — she’s happy to keep company with other dogs.

Read more about Blueberry on Petfinder.

Emmett, beagle mix

Emmett is a darling male beagle puppy currently housed at ALIVE Rescue.

Emmett is a social butterfly, and he gets along well with other dogs. Emmett has had all his shots. Emmett is a special needs pet, so please inquire about his specific care requirements.

Here’s what Emmett’s friends at ALIVE Rescue think of him: