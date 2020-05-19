CHICAGO (CBS) — Dozens of people gathered at long-standing suburban Bridgeview restaurant Mama Luigi’s Tuesday night to hear a live band and appearing to violate the governor’s stay-at-home order. Currently only drive up or curbside service is allowed.
CBS 2 spotted some people wearing masks. They said they wanted to have a good night.
Even the owner admits she may face backlash.
“I don’t worry, but I’m not going to lie to myself and say they couldn’t possibly
She said police came by twice, even took pictures, but had no complaints.
Bridgeview police said they were aware of the crowd and people were practicing social distancing.