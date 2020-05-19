CHICAGO (CBS)– Stress levels are high right now, especially in parents who are dealing with lost jobs, economic uncertainty and homeschooling.

Studies have shown that at times of national disaster, there is an increase in child abuse and domestic abuse.

Since the stay-at-home order began, calls to crisis hotlines have soared.

Schools being shut down is making this situation even worse, because abuse is often reported by people outside the home.

If you’re feeling frustrated, remember, it’s OK and often safer to simply walk away.

Dr. Cynthia Ambler, a pediatrician at Northwestern Medicine, said it’s important to do something for yourself to make yourself feel well.

“So you can take care of the people that you need to,” she said. “And also I’ve said this to parents of newborns all the time. If your child really has you on your last nerve and they are crying and you can’t figure it out, put them in their crib. They will be safe in there, they will not cry themselves to death. You can take that minute to yourself and walk away.”

She said there is no shame in asking for help.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call 1-800-422-4453 or you can text HELLO to 741741 for child abuse support.