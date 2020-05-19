CHICAGO (CBS) — A sluggish system that has left us in a rainy, grey pattern for several days is finally moving out, and a dry spell is ahead.
CBS 2’s Mary Kay Kleist says, we can expect slow improvements heading into tonight. As the system stalls in the Ohio River Valley, high pressure builds north of us in Canada. This keeps us in a stagnant pattern of dry weather through the rest of the week. Warming up for the holiday weekend, but with that comes rain chances.
Tommorow, we will see partly sunny skies with a high in the mid 60s.