POWER OUTAGEComEd, CBS 2 Are Working To Restore Willis Tower Outage Affecting Over The Air Signal; Stream News On CBSN Chicago
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — A sluggish system that has left us in a rainy, grey pattern for several days is finally moving out, and a dry spell is ahead.

CBS 2’s Mary Kay Kleist says, we can expect slow improvements heading into tonight. As the system stalls in the Ohio River Valley, high pressure builds north of us in Canada. This keeps us in a stagnant pattern of dry weather through the rest of the week. Warming up for the holiday weekend, but with that comes rain chances.
Tommorow, we will see partly sunny skies with a high in the mid 60s.

Mary Kay Kleist