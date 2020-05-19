CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver accused of plowing into a woman after an argument about social distancing never should have been there. Fortunately for that woman, there was a nurse nearby.

Cell phone video captured a portion of the interaction between Aamir Mohammed, a fake Grubhub employee, and 24-year-old Bijan Early.

Early called police on Mohammed after an argument over social distancing broke out inside Ms. T’s Southern Fried Chicken in Lakeview. What happened next left Early seriously injured.

Bridget Misdom is a nurse at Northwestern who stumbled upon Early bleeding in the street last Friday.

“I keep replaying the moment in my head,” said Misdom. “Her arms were bent in ways I couldn’t believe.”

Misdom jumped into action to assist.

“I checked her neurologic status, and she was talking to us. We were just like, ‘Keep talking and don’t move,'” she said.

Mohammed is now charged with felony hit and run. He came to the restaurant as a Grubhub employee to pick up food, but it turns out he should have never been behind the wheel of the car. He has no valid driver’s license, and he used another’s Grubhub employee identification to make some cash and deliveries.

“I just think Grubhub really needs to figure this out so that it never happens again,” Misdom said.

Grubhub tells CBS 2 that Mohammed’s actions were a “fraudulent misuse of our platform,” yet the company hasn’t said just how common it is for employees to pass along IDs to friends. Grubhub did fire the actual worker.

“Just being fired is not enough,” Misdom said.

For now Misdom is pleased to hear Early’s family says she has finally opened her eyes, and she’s relieved to know she is improving.

“I’m so happy. I’ve been thinking of her this whole time,” she said.

That Friday evening the 24-year-old had a breathing tube in the ICU with broken arms, legs and pelvis.