CHICAGO (CBS) — For people in Chicago who still have a job, they’ll want to know about new labor laws, going into effect July first.
There are new rules for scheduling, paid sick leave and everyone is guaranteed a $13.50 minimum wage. The increase to $13.50 an hour is for workers at businesses with four to 20 employees, and $14.00 per hour for employers with more than 20 employees.
Domestic workers, no matter the number of workers their employer has, must receive at least the minimum wage.
The city of Chicago will hold webinars on its website so you can understand the changes.
The first one is Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. and the events will take place, in multiple languages, every Tuesday and Thursday.
To get ready for the roll out, the city’s Office of Labor Standards has promulgated updated Minimum Wage and Paid Sick Leave and Fair Workweek Rules.
To assist businesses with possible changes brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak, the city’s Office of Labor Standards issued a specific Fair Workweek Rule pertaining to COVID-19 and proposed an amendment to the Fair Workweek Ordinance to delay the section on private cause of action.
The delay lets businesses to implement Fair Workweek policies without fear of private lawsuit during the first six months following the July 1 effective date.
To register and find out more information, visit www.chicago.gov/laborstandards.