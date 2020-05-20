CHICAGO (CBS) — What does phase three of Gov. JB Pritzker’s reopening plan look like for the City of Chicago? Mayor Lori Lightfoot has not yet said, but the governor gave the green light for bars, restaurants and salons can finally reopen, though with many restrictions.

Under phase three all state parks are open, but Chicago’s lakefront is still closed. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has not said if she’s going to allow for city restaurants to fall under Pritzker’s plan, but owners are hopeful.

They were unstacking chairs at Luxbar in the Gold Coast. The news allows for customers to sit in restaurant patios.

“I’m just so excited,” said Suzanne Griffin of Luxbar. “I’ve missed seeing everyone, and all our locals completely support our business.”

Carryout has been the only option, but people could be dining outside on May 29.

“I think as time goes on and we make adaptations of what we need to do, it’ll go back to normal,” said Griffin.

The next phase includes salons and barbershops, too.

The owner of Everything’s Relative Salon in Beverly plans to do more than just have her employees wear face shields to keep safe.

“We changed the entire front of the salon, putting glass at every point,” Joan Each Rowan said.

That includes having glass dividers built and installed. Every work station is now sectioned off to protect everyone.

“If someone sneezes on either side you’re safe. It’ll slam against glass,” she said.

And while the governor has said salons and bars can open next Friday, Lightfoot has yet to sign off for CHicago, leaving Joan worried.

“It’s another thing I have no control over, and I will follow the law and science,” she said.

At Piccoloa Sogno there is plenty of patio space.

“But what about the rest of restaurants in the city and state that don’t have outside space?” said Tony Priolo of Piccoloa Sogno.

He sits on the Illinois Restaurant Association’s board, and he says there is a push to get the mayor to shut down streets for special patio eating.

“They just haven’t said it public, but they’re definitely helping us,” said Priolo. We wouldn’t be here talking if we didn’t have their help.