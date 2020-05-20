POWER OUTAGEComEd, CBS 2 Are Working To Restore Willis Tower Outage Affecting Over The Air Signal; Stream News On CBSN Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man acquitted in the gruesome murder of a 2-year-old boy is now suing the City of Chicago.

Kamel Harris was released from Cook County Jail last year after spending 2.5 years in lockup awaiting trial.

RELATED: Man Acquitted In Murder Of Boy Found In West Side Lagoon

Harris has now filed a lawsuit seeking $2 million from the city.

He was accused in the death of 2-year-old Kyrian Knox.

No one else has ever been arrested for the crime.

The toddler’s dismembered body parts were found dumped in the Garfield Park Lagoon back in 2015.