CHICAGO (CBS) — A man acquitted in the gruesome murder of a 2-year-old boy is now suing the City of Chicago.
Kamel Harris was released from Cook County Jail last year after spending 2.5 years in lockup awaiting trial.
Harris has now filed a lawsuit seeking $2 million from the city.
He was accused in the death of 2-year-old Kyrian Knox.
No one else has ever been arrested for the crime.
The toddler’s dismembered body parts were found dumped in the Garfield Park Lagoon back in 2015.