CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County Sheriff’s Police are asking for help locating 15-year-old Jazmyne Moulder, who ran away from home Tuesday morning and threatened to harm herself.
According to the sheriff’s office, Jazmyne left her home in unincorporated Bloom Township around 10 a.m. Tuesday, and has not returned.
She reportedly threatened to harm herself if she returns home or is found, the sheriff’s office said.
Jazmyne is a 5-foot-2, 95-pound African American girl with long, braided hair. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and white Nike Airforce One shoes.
Sheriff’s police said she is known to frequent areas in south suburban Glenwood and Chicago Heights.
Anyone who sees her or has information on her whereabouts should call 911 or contact the sheriff’s office at 847-635-1188.