CHICAGO (CBS) — Bars and restaurants are getting the green light to reopen nine days from now if they can move their customers outdoors, Gov. JB Pritzker announced Wednesday as he gave the green light for the entire state to move into phase three of his reopening plan. That was not necessarily expected to be the case for the northeast region, which includes Chicago and Cook County.
But the governor says the metrics support the move, and it means May 29 doors will again be open at not just outdoor cafes, but many businesses across the state.
“The experts indicated that we can build onto our plan to bring back more activities faster as long as Illinoisans continue to do as we have been doing, adhering to precautions and safety measures to keep each other safe,” Pritzker said.
Other than pickup or delivery, restaurants and stores have been closed in Illinois since mid March. Here is what will change next week across the state:
- In addition to outdoor restaurant areas being open for customers, retail stores will be allowed to open. So will personal care services like salons, barbershops and tattoo parlors.
- Health clubs and gyms can reopen for one-on-one training inside and outdoor classes.
- All state parks and tennis courts can open.
- Foursomes will be allowed on golf courses.
- Ten person gatherings of any type will be allowed.
The governor says masks will still be required indoors and social distancing still practiced. Businesses will also be cited if they don’t comply. Those details are still being worked out.
Mayors of various cities, like Chicago, can still keep businesses closed.