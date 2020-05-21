NCAA Weighs Moratorium Amid Push To Offer Fall SportsNotre Dame President Fr. John Jenkins said he expects to have clarity on how -- or if -- the football season can happen in the next few weeks.

NFL Studying Helmet Face Guard That Works Like Surgical Mask“They've got to be comfortable for the players. And they've got to be safe.”

'Bible Of Recruiting' Author Tom Lemming Says Sports Will Be Impacted By COVID-19 Crisis"I would say they can do whatever they want. But 99% of ballplayers in Illinois are stuck in Illinois."

Two Former DePaul Basketball Players Are On Front Lines Of Pandemic"It’s so parallel. Everything about it, down to time management to prioritization. You're on a team when you're in a hospital and different parts of that team work as a well-oiled machine. I feel like I'm back on the court when I'm on the floor of the emergency department."

Game-Worn Michael Jordan Sneakers Sell For Record $560,000 At Sotheby's Auction"Following a bidding war which drove the value up by US $300,000 within the final twenty minutes of the sale, the pair achieved more than 3.5x their $150,000 high estimate," Sotheby's said.

Sports Broadcasting Pioneer Phyllis George Dies At 70Phyllis George, a pioneer in sports broadcasting, died this week due to complications from a blood disorder.