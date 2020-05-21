CHICAGO (CBS) – A Naperville couple married for over 70 years died two days apart. Both battled COVID-19 in the weeks leading up to their deaths.
Harilal Thakkar, age 90, died on May 17, 2020 at the age of 90. Two days later his wife, Padmaben Thakkar, passed away at the age of 87. They married in 1949.
On Wednesday, the state of Illinois confirmed over 100,000 cases of COVID-19. As of May 20, 2020, in DuPage County 6,297 cases had been reported, including 324 deaths, according to the DuPage County Health Department website.
In an email to CBS 2, Julie Thakkar wrote that Mr. and Mrs. Thakkar had four children. “With humble beginnings, they both dreamt of a better life for their children, grandchildren and future generations.”
“Harilal and Padmaben’s hard work and sacrifices created opportunity and brought success for their family. Their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren feel deep gratitude for them and the sacrifices they made leaving their home country to create a better life for everyone. Their sacrifices changed lives across many generations.”
“Their marriage was the best example of companionship and friendship,” Julie wrote.