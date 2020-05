Little League Baseball Likely To Return This Summer With Different LookThe little league World Series has been canceled, but they did release a series of "best practices" guidelines so baseball could potentially come back for young kids.

'Field Of Dreams' Under Construction In IowaThey are continuing to build it. But will they come? Progress is being made on the 8,000 seat ballpark on the Dyersville, Iowa farm. That's where the film starring Kevin Costner took place. The small city is still hopeful for Iowa's first-ever major league game.

NCAA Weighs Moratorium Amid Push To Offer Fall SportsNotre Dame President Fr. John Jenkins said he expects to have clarity on how -- or if -- the football season can happen in the next few weeks.

NFL Studying Helmet Face Guard That Works Like Surgical Mask“They've got to be comfortable for the players. And they've got to be safe.”

'Bible Of Recruiting' Author Tom Lemming Says Sports Will Be Impacted By COVID-19 Crisis"I would say they can do whatever they want. But 99% of ballplayers in Illinois are stuck in Illinois."

Two Former DePaul Basketball Players Are On Front Lines Of Pandemic"It’s so parallel. Everything about it, down to time management to prioritization. You're on a team when you're in a hospital and different parts of that team work as a well-oiled machine. I feel like I'm back on the court when I'm on the floor of the emergency department."