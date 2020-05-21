CHICAGO (CBS) — A Crestwood police officer is accused of choking and beating his wife until their children thought she had stopped breathing.
Officer Dino Pavoni now faces felony domestic battery and strangulation charges.
According to the police report, it happened at a camping resort in Portage.
Pavoni accused of pushing one of his daughter, who was filming the incident on her phone. Police say he also pushed another daughter and slammed her arm in the door several times.
After Pavoni’s arrest investigators removed three handguns, a taser and a duty belt with handcuffs from his home.