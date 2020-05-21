KANKAKEE (CBS) — Rescue crews and dive teams are searching for the occupant or occupants of a vehicle that went into the Kankakee River near the South Schuyler Avenue bridge.
Kankakee Fire Department officials confirmed rescue teams are searching the water for a car with someone inside. Police have not provided any information on how the car ended up in the river.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area. Video from the scene shows a broken guard rail, apparently where the car drove off the road.
Developing …