CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees are supposed to play the “MLB at Field of Dreams” game on August 13.
But Major League Baseball has already canceled other neutral site games this year and the season is obviously still in limbo.
But they are continuing to build it. But will they come? Progress is being made on the 8,000 seat ballpark on the Dyersville, Iowa farm. That’s where the film starring Kevin Costner took place. The small city is still hopeful for Iowa’s first-ever major league game.
“I learned that early on a lot of people, whether they had tickets or not, were still going to come to Dyersville for this momentous occasion,” said Janet Steinbach of the Dyersville, Iowa Chamber of Commerce.