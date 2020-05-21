CHICAGO (CBS)– Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will sign an executive order Thursday, as the state enters Phase 3 on Friday.
This is two days earlier than expected.
Restaurants will be able to open at 50% capacity and retail stores at 75% capacity with social distancing restrictions.
Just in time for the holiday weekend, community pools can reopen as well as campgrounds.
Social gatherings of up to 100 people are allowed.
Lake, Cass and Marion counties won’t move to Phase 3 until June 1 because of higher rates of COVID-19 cases.