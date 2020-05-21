SIGNAL UPDATEComEd Working To Restore Power At Willis Tower, Signal Restored To Many CBS 2 Viewers, Stream CBS 2 On CBSN Chicago
Filed Under:Golden Apple Award, Illinois, Learn South Chicago, Michael Stewart, Teaching Award


CHICAGO (CBS) — What a sweet surprise for a teacher on Chicago’s southeast side.

You can bet when Michael Stewart woke up this morning he didn’t expect this: visitors bringing some outstanding news to his door.

He won a prestigious national Golden Apple award for excellence in teaching.

Stewart teaches seventh and eighth grade at Learn South Chicago  at 89th and Buffalo.

Each Golden Apple award winner receives a $5,000 cash prize.  Winners are selected from more than 730 nominations of fourth through eighth grade teachers.

Stewart is one of 10 recipients in Illinois.