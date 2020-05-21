CHICAGO (CBS) — What a sweet surprise for a teacher on Chicago’s southeast side.
You can bet when Michael Stewart woke up this morning he didn’t expect this: visitors bringing some outstanding news to his door.
He won a prestigious national Golden Apple award for excellence in teaching.
Stewart teaches seventh and eighth grade at Learn South Chicago at 89th and Buffalo.
Each Golden Apple award winner receives a $5,000 cash prize. Winners are selected from more than 730 nominations of fourth through eighth grade teachers.
Stewart is one of 10 recipients in Illinois.