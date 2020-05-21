CHICAGO (CBS) — Wheeling police are searching for a suspect they say crashed an SUV into a home in Wheeling, killing one man who struck and killed a man before crashing into a home Wednesday.
Police are searching for Jose Fermin Zavala-Hernandez, 38, of Wheeling.
Carlos Maciel Pulido, 32, was struck and killed in the 700 block of Equestrian Drive. According to police, around 7:30 a.m. a Toyota SUV left the road, crossed the yard and crashed into a home. No one was injured inside, but Pulido was struck and killed and carried inside the home. A witness saw the driver fleeing from the scene.
Police say the incident was “more than a traffic crash,” and Zavala-Hernandez is believed to have had a disagreement with Pulido stemming from a domestic violence incident from May 17. It was reported that Zavala-Hernandez beat his wife, cut off a Cook County issued ankle monitor and fled, resulting in an outstanding warrant for domestic battery.
Zavala-Hernandez had previously been arrested for aggravated DUI, possession of a controlled substance and obstructing/resisting a peace officer by the Arlington Heights Police Department but was released on an electronic ankle monitor.
Pulido was a father of three and lived with the mother of his three children at a nearby apartment complex, police said.
Wheeling police are asking for help finding Zavala Hernandez. Anyone near the incident who might have surveillance is asked to contact the Wheeling Police Department.
Police believe Pulido was directly target and there is no danger to the general public.
The investigation is ongoing.