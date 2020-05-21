CHICAGO (CBS) — Because of a power outage at the Willis Tower, where CBS 2’s antenna is located, some viewers will not see our broadcast. Viewers can stream CBS 2 news content on our live player, CBSN.
Here is the latest on the situation, as of Thursday morning, May 21:
Due to the effects of the severe storms last Sunday night, our ability to broadcast has been impacted with the total loss of electrical power at Willis Tower. We are working with ComEd and the Willis Tower to restore our broadcast signal just as soon as possible. Our signal has been restored to RCN, WOW, DIRECTV AND DISH NETWORK. For the latest on the situation at the Willis Tower, stay with CBS Chicago.com or you can always see the latest local news on our new 24/7 streaming service, CBSN Chicago.