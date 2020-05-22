CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — It will feel just like summer this Memorial Day weekend.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, temps soar well into the 80s with humidity building.

When the next weather system moves in tomorrow and meets the heat, strong to severe storms are possible between 4:00 and 10:00 p.m. High pressure then builds at night and into Sunday.

But with the available heat, a stray storm is possible Sunday, although forcing is weak.

On Memorial Day, it will be hot with a 40% chance for storms. Rain and thunder likely Tuesday into Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Dense fog lakeside creeps inland. Low 56.

SATURDAY: Afternoon and evening storm threat. High 78.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Stray storm possible. High 87.

MEMORIAL DAY: Scattered storms. High 86

Hottest day of the year expected Sunday. We only hit 80 once this year, on April 7th.

