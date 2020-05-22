CHCIAGO (CBS)– Even with the warm temperatures, the lakefront will not be open this Memorial Day weekend. But, people in Indiana will be able to spend the weekend at the beach.
The Chicago lakefront is still closed and Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she has no plans to reopen it any time soon. Lightfoot said she’s still worried about the surge in COVID-19 cases if crowds gather at the lakefront.
People in Indiana will be able to spend the holiday weekend at the beach, but social distancing could be a challenge. Chopper 2 found erosion eating away at the shoreline, leaving less room for beachgoers.
Park rangers warn they will close beaches, if they get too crowded this holiday weekend.
One suggestion, try heading to the Indiana Dunes State Park or West Beach, which have more space.
Other restrictions are easing in Indiana as well.
Today gyms, movie theaters, community pools and campgrounds reopen in most of the state, with the exceptions of Lake, Marion and Cass counties.
People can also gather in groups up to 100. That’s despite news that Indiana reported its highest number of new cases in two weeks.
The governor says that’s expected, due to more testing.