CHICAGO (CBS) — With news that restaurants won’t be reopening next week in Chicago despite Governor Pritzker’s news that Phase 3 for the state can start on May 29, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said that won’t be the case in the city.

The mayor said she’s hopeful it will happen sometime next month, but wouldn’t give an exact date.

“Make no mistake, our road all the way to Phase 5 will take time. Our reopening process will be like slowly turning a dimmer switch and not flipping a light switch,” Lightfoot said. “I’m given the trajectory over the last few weeks I’m prepared for Chicago to take the first step in early June.

Lightfoot listed a number of businesses that could open next month.

“Child care and in-home family daycare. Child care is a key enabler of supporting our work force that needs to be away from home as well as our park facilities west of Lake Shore Drive and our libraries would serve as vital community anchors,” Lightfoot said.

She added that City Hall may also reopen in June along with other businesses.

“We are also on track for opening up office space jobs and professional services. And real estate services with capacity limitations, along with hotel, lodging, and limited outdoor attractions, including non-lake front golf courses.”

As for restaurants and places offering personal services?

“We’ll also see the partial reopening of restaurants and coffee shops with a focus on outdoor space as well as non-essential retail stores and personal services such as barbershops, hair and nail salons with appropriate health precautions in place. These limited re-openings will be in addition to the industries that will continue to be open or will expand operations in Phase 3.”

When asked why a specific date wasn’t given, Lightfoot said it was difficult to say because it depends on the data on COVID-19 cases.

“Early June means to me not the 10th, something sooner than that. Possibly in the single digits in June.”

The mayor said more guidelines for businesses will be released next week.

This is a developing story.