CHICAGO (CBS)– A new testing site opens in the northwest suburbs Friday morning.

The new testing site is located outside Rolling Meadows High School where the tests will be administered.

This is a drive-thru only testing site and it will offer testing seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. free of charge for people in the community.

“In certain parts of the state, the needs seems to be greater for testing and we should optimize the need,” Senator Laura Murphy said.

She has been pushing for COVID-19 testing sites that can serve people int he 28th district.

“We are in need of additional testing sites in in the northwest suburbs and if our goal is to make sure we test as many people as possible, then we should have a site that’s more accessible to people,” Murphy said.

The Illinois Department of Public Health website lists testing locations in the state. Only nine of them are drive-thru-only testing sites.

This new one at rolling meadows high school

Testing at the high school was supposed to begin on Wednesday, but was pushed back because of the school’s virutal graduation.

Visitors will need to show an ID or badge if you’re health care worker or first responder. Visitors do not need a doctor’s not.

Murphy said testing is available for anyone that wants to get a test as officials encourage more people to get the test. She says the goal is 750 tests a day.

Another drive-thru testing site opens in Peoria on Saturday.