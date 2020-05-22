CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana has further eased restrictions that were first put in place in March to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Here is a list of what’s open and what’s closed as the state entered Stage 3 of its reopening plan on Friday. This plan does not apply until June 1 for Lake, Cass and Marion counties. Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the executive order to enter Stage 3, which is in effect until at least June 13. A decision has not been made to move to the next stage at that time. The order reminds Hoosiers to still practice social distancing, wash their hands and wear a mask in public. Even now, people should limit their exposure when possible. High risk individuals should continue to stay out of the public unless vitally necessary. Working remotely is still strongly encouraged.

OPEN/ALLOWED

Public gatherings of up to 100 people.

Retail stores, including malls, can now operate at 75 percent occupancy capacity.

Restaurants, and bars that serve food, can operate at 50 percent capacity. (Unchanged from Stage 2)

Public basketball courts are open.

State parks, including lodging and restaurants, are open.

Community pools can open.

Camping is allowed

Boating is allowed.

Tennis courts are open.

Gyms are open with limits on class sizes and limited to 50 percent capacity. Employee health screens will be required.

Day camps will be open on June 1.

Public recreational facilities, like soccer fields etc. are open.

Personal services, like hair and nail salons and massage and tattoo parlors, are open with restrictions and by appointment.

Recreational sports practices can begin–but not for contact sports like football, basketball, wrestling and lacrosse. Non contact drills can take place.

Travel is allowed, but people using public transit should be mindful of the six-foot social distancing recommendation.

Churches are open with the 100 person limit. However, virtual services are still recommended. Wedding and funerals are allowed and not subject to the 100 person limit. However, receptions and visitations are under those limits.

Hotels, motels are open

Financial institutions are open.

Non-essential business, like manufacturing, are open. However, remote work is highly recommended.

Drive-in movie theaters are open.

Mini-golf centers are open.

CLOSED

Water parks

Movie theaters and playhouses

Amusement parks

Carnivals

Zoos

Bars and nightclubs

Concert venues

Sports stadiums

Casinos, including “charitable gambling” events, like bingo.

Festivals

Parades

Fairs

Arcades

Museums

Children’s playgrounds

Bowling alleys

Skating rinks

Youth overnight camps.

Schools remain closed, except to facilitate remote learning for students. The state has provided recommendations for virtual graduations.