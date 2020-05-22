CHICAGO (CBS) — Wheeling police are still searching for a man wanted for questioning in connection to a murder and crash Wednesday.
Police say Jose Fermin Zavala-Hernandez, 38, is suspected of striking and killing a man in Wheeling before crashing into a house in the 700 block of Equestrian Drive before fleeing the scene.
Zavala-Hernandez was last seen in the area of IL RT 53 and Rand Road in Palatine, according to Wheeling police. He appears to have an injury to his hand and is walking with a noticeable limp.
Police say the incident was “more than a traffic crash,” and Zavala-Hernandez is believed to have had a disagreement with with the victim, 32-year-old Carlos Maciel Pulido, stemming from a domestic violence incident from May 17. It was reported that Zavala-Hernandez beat his wife, cut off a Cook County issued ankle monitor and fled, resulting in an outstanding warrant for domestic battery.
Wheeling police warn anyone who encounters Zavala-Hernandez not to approach him but to contact the police department at (847)459-2632.