CHICAGO (CBS)– Severe weather is approaching as temperatures climb.
Storms could start as early as noon. There is a chance for severe storms early on and again later in the afternoon.
CBS 2 meteorologist Ed Curran said there is a 10% tornado risk with this storm activity, along with large hail and damaging winds. Areas in Northern Illinois have been raised to an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms.
Temperatures will be in the upper 70s Saturday and then rise to the 80s by Sunday.
Scattered showers and storm chances continue throughout the week. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.
Memorial Day is going to be warm and humid with chances for thunderstorms.