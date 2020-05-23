CHCIAGO (CBS)– A CTA bus was struck by a driver fleeing a shooter in the Woodland neighborhood.
According to Chicago police, a 27-year-old man was driving when a man exited his black Jeep Cherokee and fired shots at him.
The offender did not strike the man, but continued driving to follow him and shot back again. The 27-year-old man then exited his vehicle, in an attempt to the avoid the shots fired, and his car struck a parked CTA bus.
The driver of the CTA bus was taken to a local hospital in good condition. Police said there were no passengers on the bus at the time of the incident.
The 27-year-old man was also taken to a local hospital.
No one is in custody.