By Ed Curran

It’s is great spring day for a test drive and we’re behind the wheel of a vehicle that’s great on a snowy winter day or enjoying a warm summer breeze.

I’ve driven my share of jeeps over slippery rocks and up steep hills. Through rivers and ponds that seemed way too deep. On soft sand at high speed and through deep mud. Mud we even pulled other Jeeps out of.

But, I’ve never driven a Jeep like this.

This Jeep is a diesel. It feels like a diesel with its tremendous 442 pound-feet of torque and, yes, it sounds like a diesel. But that’s a good sound.

This Jeep Wrangler 4-door Sahara has a similar diesel engine as the ram 1500. When you drive it you can’t help but say “wow, what took so long?”

A Jeep is as much an attitude as it is a vehicle. It’s not a quiet cabin. It feels loose on the highway, but it is such a wonderfully capable off-road vehicle, it makes you smile.

If you don’t think your urban drive needs a Jeep, think again. You’ll thank your Jeep for every spring pothole you meet.

The Ecodiesel version of the Jeep starts in the mid $30,000 range but a top-end rubicon will put you closer to $60,000. This vehicle gets 22 mpg in the city and 29 on the highway.