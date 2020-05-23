CHICAGO (CBS) — The threat for severe storms and tornadoes in the Chicago area is rapidly diminishing as storms leave the area. A few isolated storms will remain, and storms are possible overnight.
Meanwhile, the flooding threat continues. Leftover rain from earlier storms is keeping creeks over their banks.
Several Flood Advisories and Flash Flood Warnings remain in place for much of Saturday evening.
Many roads in towns lining I-80 and I-94 in the south suburbs and Northwest Indiana are under water after the heavy rain. In Munster, Indiana, a car was submerged under a flooded viaduct, and hail pelted homes. The scene was similar in Hammond where a handful of cars were stuck on 165th Street between Columbia and Indianapolis Boulevard.